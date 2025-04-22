LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For more than 100 years, Wagner's Pharmacy has shared the spotlight with Churchill Downs and the Kentucky Derby.

The South Louisville business has long been a gathering place for horsemen and visitors. The century-old pharmacy-turned-diner and gift shop is as much a living monument to racing as it is a restaurant.

Now more than ever, horsemen mingle with tourists and casual diners over coffee and eggs, with racing legends mounted over every table.

Lee Wagner's grandfather opened the namesake business in 1922, a horseshoe’s throw away from Churchill Downs. Wagner’s legend has been growing ever since.

“I mean, the reason why we expanded the restaurant up there is he wanted all the horsemen and his friends to come over, eat and talk shop, talk about the horses that they liked, what they have coming," Wagner said. "There was always a buildup before Derby."

Over the years, a legacy of embracing this community evolved into advocating for the unsung heroes of racing: the jockeys.

On the first Saturday in May, Wagner’s raises money for the Permanently Disabled Jockeys Fund.

“It’s the guys who are fighting to get the mounts that sometimes, when they fall off and get hurt, that aren’t making millions of dollars a year, that this really helps support because they don’t have insurance,” Wagner said.

“I think it’s wonderful," said diner Rhetta Smith as she enjoyed her breakfast. "I’ve always known the backside would come over here and eat, and there was just such a history with Churchill Downs."

As Derby approaches, the harder it will be to find a table at what is likely the most historic breakfast spot in the city.

“A lot of it goes back to my grandfather and my father, that tradition, the relationship with Churchill Downs with the horsemen and the community of being that meeting place,” Wagner said.