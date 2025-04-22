BROWNSVILLE, Texas — A first-of-its-kind, 3D printed Starbucks cafe is coming to Texas. The little coffee shop is currently under construction in Brownsville and could welcome its first customers as soon as Thursday.

The cafe will operate exclusively as a drive-thru and walk-up at 2491 Boca Chica Blvd. Material for the 3D construction was developed and provided by PERI 3D Construction of Germany, according to reports. The new build marks a first for the coffee giant and also for the city of Brownsville.

The makings of the new build are adorned in the grey and green that the store’s buildings have become known for.

The drive-thru and walk up cafe will be an estimated 1,400 square foot, according to a public filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation from 2023.

Coffee lovers can pick up their fresh brew when the window opens on April 24.

The real question is, does a coffee from a 3D printed Starbucks taste the same as its brick and mortar counterparts?