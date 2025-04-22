After two years, Larkin's Sad Boys Brewing has announced that they are ceasing all operations immediately, citing "unforeseen circumstances."
They made the announcement via social media.
“It’s with a heavy heart we announce our closing. Due to unforeseen circumstances we have ceased operations effectively immediately. We would like to thank all our loyal patrons for the past 2 amazing years. It’s not goodbye its ‘I’ll see you later’,” the brewery wrote on Facebook.
Homebrewers John O’Neill, Tyler Randle, Collin Edbauer and Andrew Anderson opened the brewery in 2023 on Exchange Street near Larkin Square.