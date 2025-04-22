TAMPA, Fla. — The city of Tampa's community survey for Sulphur Springs' action plan closes on Friday.

The city launched a survey earlier this year as they look to create a neighborhood action plan for Sulphur Springs.

The city hired a consulting firm late last year to study development and growth in Sulphur Springs, particularly focusing on more connection to open spaces for residents, more housing options and better transportation and mobility.

Interim City Planning Director Evan Johnson says the city collected around 160 surveys from home and business owners, and will review them before it drafts a final neighborhood plan in the coming year.

“This particular plan, I would say, is in the 10 to 15 years at the most,” said Johnson. “So we will be looking at from day one, things that we can be doing as an organization and as a community to make things better, all the way out to, you know — we are planning for larger capital projects that could be quite expensive investments in the neighborhood.”

The city says as part of the neighborhood action plan, it is looking to clean up the old Sulphur Springs Pool, renovate the Sulphur Springs Theatre and potentially develop the area around the old Greyhound Track.

The city hopes to complete its neighborhood action plan for Sulphur Springs by late this year or early next year.