DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Avelo Airlines is canceling its twice-weekly flights from Daytona Beach International Airport to Charlotte/Concord, North Carolina, and Hartford, Connecticut.
The airline took flight at DAB in June 2023.
Daytona Beach Mayor Derrick Henry first reported on the cancellation of services in a Facebook post on Monday, saying the airline cited delayed aircraft deliveries, overlapping markets, and weak demand as reasons for the cancellations.
In a statement to Spectrum News, Avelo's communications manager Courtney Goff said those routes will end at the end of April due to poor performance indicators and bookings not in the normal pattern they would like to see. Goff also said Avelo will continue to fly to New Haven, Connecticut and Philadelphia/Wilmington, Delaware from DAB.
The Daytona Beach International Airport continues to offer flights to eight destinations through other airlines, Henry said.