RALEIGH, N.C. — As the world mourns Pope Francis, Argentinians are remembering his heritage and representation of their culture.

What You Need To Know Pope Francis, the first Latin American pontiff, died Monday at 88



Carolina Spicer, who owns an Argentinian bakery in Raleigh, met Pope Francis when he was a priest in Buenos Aires, Argentina



Spicer heard him speak during Mass weekly when she was growing up, so she was excited when he became pope in 2013

Pope Francis was the first Latin American pontiff in history. He was born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, and spent the early years of his life as a priest in his home country.

His path crossed with the owner of an Argentinian bakery in Raleigh.

Carolina Spicer and her family started baking at home.

When they couldn’t keep up with demand, they opened the Milonga Bakery. They make authentic Argentinian pastries, and that heritage is something they’re proud of.

When it comes to Pope Francis, his Argentinian heritage is something they’re proud of as well.

“When I met him, I was around between 10 years old to 12 years old,” Spicer said.

When she was growing up in Argentina, Spicer went to a Catholic school where Pope Francis was the priest.

“He was really sweet and really nice,” she said. “He will be in the hallway. He will say hi to you, and say bye whenever the mass will end.”

Spicer heard him speak for mass once a week growing up, so she was excited when he became pope in 2013.

“I was super excited because it was somebody that I knew when I was little,” she said. “And also, we kind of proud because he's from Argentina and [is] in that position. It's very important that we make a good impact and positive impact in the world. It really, it makes you proud to be Argentinian.”

Her family friends Claudio Carranza and Leonardo Leanza — baking experts behind the sweet treats at the Hillsborough Street bakery — remember what the pope was like when he was a priest in their hometown. Spicer translated for them.

“He was always open to help the people in need, to go there himself and to see them, say hi to them and everything,” Spicer said. “And when other people might not go… he will. He will go out there.”

The pope was known as a humble man who was always compassionate.

“He didn't drive a car or expensive car or anything,” Spicer said. “He would actually ride the bus or the train or walk like everybody else…. The same way he's humble right now — he doesn't wear too much gold…like other popes — he was very, very humble all the time.”

Spicer says he was very inclusive and welcoming back home, a trait that continued with him during his time as pope.

“I think he brought a lot of positive things,” she said. “And also showing the Argentinian culture to the world for people that might not know… We're very proud."

“And I think he was a good pope, and he will leave a good mark in the world,” she said.

Spicer and her friends say Pope Francis brought their culture into the spotlight even from Rome. For example, he would often drink mate, a traditional Argentinian tea, and eat pastries much like the ones offered in their bakery.