ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Shopping for a new car can be overwhelming, but John Iannone says the ones at his dealership sell themselves.

"They're fun, safe, eco-friendly [and] a great value," said Iannone. "No maintenance and no oil changes”.

Iannone owns the Electric Car Corner in Farmington, it's a dealership specializing in used electric vehicles.

Used electric vehicles are about a fraction of the price of a new one. Used EV prices have fallen between 15 and 20% each month over the last six months. According to the latest ISeeCars.com study, the average 1- to 5-year-old used EV price is around $32,198, or $917 above the price of the average gasoline vehicle at $31,281. The study analyzed more than 1.9 million used cars sold in Feb. 2024 and Feb. 2025 to identify used car pricing trends. The average price of a new electric vehicle is around 60 thousand.

“We’ve seen a dramatic drop in the price of new EVs, there’s a lot of incentives. That also drives down the price of used ones," said Iannone.

One of those incentives is the $4,000 clean vehicle tax credit. Nearly 30% of used EVs now qualify for the credit, something Iannone says helps bring people in the door.

“Some people aren’t aware of it and some are. Make sure everyone knows what they can do with that $4,000," said Iannone.

Another factor helping bring the price down is more competition. For a long time, there were only a few EVs on the market.

Now just about every car manufacturer has one. Iannone even has an electric hummer in his showroom. With more options than ever, Iannone says the best thing to do before hitting the road is to research which car is right for you.