There’s a growing concern for what a trade war could mean for the restaurant industry. President Donald Trump has implemented a baseline 10% tariff on all countries and a 145% for Chinese imports — which could put pressure on costs of ingredients and supplies.

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and local restaurant owners met in Syracuse on Monday, calling for a stop to this tedious trade tussle.

“Central New York is in the frontlines of this Trump tariff war,” Schumer said.

He says the Trump administration’s tariffs on foreign imports could raise the cost of living for Syracuse families as much as $5,000.

“These tariffs are causing everything, the price of everything families buy to grow up,” Schumer said.

The tariffs could not only hurting people's wallets, but also their livelihoods.

“We need trade policies that lift up local businesses,” said Michelle Roesch, the owner of Syracuse’s Emerald Cocktail Kitchen, “Not trade policies like this that weighs them down.”

Roesch expressed her frustration with the tariffs, saying they affect nearly every aspect of the business. She’s worried about ordering ingredients and supplies, planning and pricing menus, retaining and hiring staff, and even growing her customer base.

Other small businesses, like 1812 Brewing Company, are already feeling the impact. Owner Thomas Scossafava says the brewery’s amber ale has already been taken off shelves in Canada.

While these tariffs may be hurting hard-working families on this side of the border, President Trump says it will be worth it if it means stopping the flow of illegal immigrants and drugs coming into the United States and to spur more American manufacturing.

“I think you’re going to see some fantastic numbers when this all happens, it’s happening now,” said President Trump at a lunch with Italy’s prime minister. “I mean everybody wants to make a deal, and if we don’t want to make a deal, we’ll make the deal for them, because that’s what’s going to happen.”

Despite what the president says, Schumer maintains that these tariffs will do more harm than good.

“This is just a horrible thing, it was chaotic, it’s unthought out,” said the senator.

That’s why he and other representatives are pushing the a full repeal of Trump’s tariffs.

“I am saying enough is enough,” said Schumer. “And we will force a vote to repeal the Trump tariffs when we get back to Washington next week.”

Schumer says he and his fellow senators have already introduced legislation to reverse Trump’s emergency executive order declaring his tariffs. That legislation will be voted on next week.

