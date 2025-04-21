From health care to construction and manufacturing, industries nationwide are grappling with worker shortages. High school students are stepping up to help bridge the gap by acquiring hands-on skills geared toward high-demand careers.

According to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, there are over 8.5 million job openings across the country, but just 6.5 million unemployed workers are available to fill them. Skilled trades face some of the toughest shortages, but programs like SkillsUSA are working to change that.

High school programs and competitions like SkillsUSA give students real-world experience, leadership training and career readiness.



The program’s goal is to do more than spark interest — it aims to launch careers.

“SkillsUSA is a great organization. It allows students the opportunities to gain leadership skills, community service and then competition,” said Debbie Toy, a social worker and adviser at Capital Region BOCES.

This year, nearly 400 students participated in the SkillsUSA competition, putting their technical abilities and teamwork into the test. For high school senior Charity Lupo, the benefits go beyond technical know-how.

“I have learned a lot about teamwork, working with different people. Everybody has different strengths and weaknesses. I’ve learned how to work well with them,” she said.

“We prepare our students for technical skills, academic skills and employability skills. So when our students leave here, they’re ready for the workforce,” said Nancy Little, manager of business partnerships at Capital Region BOCES.

For some, programs like these also mean breaking into male-dominated fields.

“I work with electricians so that prepared me for what I was going into,” said student Emily Gwozdz. “It’s kind of stressful because you want to be as good as all the men, since it’s mainly a male field.”

Various graduates will go directly into union jobs or the workforce, while others pursue certificate or college programs for further experience. As industries struggle to fill critical jobs, these students are proving they’re ready to step in and succeed.