KENTUCKTY — Kentucky Derby 151 is just around the corner, which means the commonwealth is on an international stage.

What You Need To Know Distilleries across Kentucky said they're expecting a busy Derby Week, with visitors from all over the world



Bluegrass Distillers and Makers Mark are hosting events throughout the week



Both distilleries said they're preparing for increased traffic



The 151st running of the Derby is Saturday, May 3

Along with horse racing, one of Kentucky’s other signature industries sees benefits: bourbon.

Bluegrass Distillers in Midway is hosting a party for Thurby, May 1 and Oaks Day, May 2 and is expecting a busy week leading up to Derby 151 on Saturday, May 3.

“We are getting so many visitors to our state, and it’s the southern hospitality in us as Kentuckians,” said Maggie Young, Bluegrass Distillers marketing director. “We want to show these people that if it’s their first time or fifth time coming to Kentucky that we have a lot to offer.”

Bluegrass Distillers will have events at its Midway location and original location in Lexington for Derby week. Young said it’s an exciting time as they expect an influx of national and international visitors.

“The vibe in the whole state is different leading up to Derby,” Young said.

Being in Midway brings several advantages, attracting visitors from Louisville and Lexington.

“We get hit with Keeneland traffic, so we actually hit the ground running April 1,” Young said. “We have been gearing up for the crowds for the past few weeks, and we know they’re going to keep coming and coming, especially Derby Week.”

In Loretto, Makers Mark is no stranger to pairing horse racing and bourbon. Thomas Bolton, senior manager of experience and education, said Keeneland was the first place to serve Makers Mark.

“I think both bring people together,” Bolton said. “Bourbon brings conversation, and I’ve never seen more strangers hug than at a horse race when a horse wins that they all bet on.”

The historic distillery will have live music and special ticketed events leading up to the race, but anyone can drop by for a good time.

“About 20% of our visitors are from the state of Kentucky,” Bolton said. “The rest are from out-of-state all year round, but you’ll see that number jump up around May.”

Young said amid potential tariffs and other uncertainties, the bourbon industry will keep on distilling.

“We’ll continue to be scrappy and do what we need to do to survive and see this through because there are brighter days ahead for bourbon,” Young said.

Woodford Reserve is the presenting sponsor of the Kentucky Derby. To book a Derby Week experience at Makers Mark, visit its website.