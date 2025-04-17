CITY OF FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. — On the week of April 14, Flagler Beach business owners say they had to close their doors because of water main issues.

City leaders say properties located on South Second Street now have water.

A water main break caused businesses to have to adapt quickly on Wednesday.

At Vessel Sandwich Co., they get a front-row seat to all the construction nearby, but it comes at a cost.

“The last day we were open was Tuesday,” Ben Kirk, owner of Vessel Sandwich Co. said.

Even though they have access to running water, they remained closed Thursday.

Ever since construction started on the Compass by Margaritaville hotel, Kirk says, times have been tough.

“Our sales are consistently down. I mean, probably 15 to 20 percent since all this started,” Kirk said. “Who can survive through the growth to get to the point of the benefit from the actual rewards of all of it?” Kirk said.

Bill Freeman, engineer for Flagler Beach, said the city has to deal with water line breaks often.

“What happened on Tuesday afternoon, they were doing some additional work and the line broke at a separate location. It’s a two-inch galvanized pipe, it’s corroded pretty bad, it’s probably 50 plus years old, that’s one of the reasons we’re doing this replacement of the water main,” Freeman said.

Freeman said no one hit a line, but it’s the age of the water line that caused the issue.

His team is working on a game plan for a permanent fix.

“We have to isolate that valve, which means we’re going to have to shut off the valves along South Daytona for about three blocks, and that way we can isolate that valve and have the water pressure off, and we can dig the hole, cut the line, and replace it,” Freeman said.

Freeman said crews are looking to work on that permanent fix the week of April 21.

The city said if you notice your water is discolored, flush your lines for 10 to 30 minutes.

No boil water notice is needed at this time, officials said.