BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Nearly 8,000 Bowling Green residents shared their vision for the city’s future for the BG 2050 project, which aims to make a roadmap for the next 25 years.

What You Need To Know Nearly 5,000 ideas were discussed throughout 12 topics



Topics include education, economic development, community identity and public transportation



Ideas included burying power lines and fixing up old buildings and new bus routes



Volunteers will compile the information to help elected leaders use it as a roadmap for the next 25 years

Warren County Judge Executive Doug Gorman oversees the project.

“What it does is not just helps elected leaders and government leaders, it helps school systems, health care and private business,” Gorman said.

Nearly 5,000 unique ideas were discussed, covering 12 topics and 70 subtopics.

Topics include education, community identity, public transportation and economic development.

“There was lots of discussion of continuing to be a hub for advanced manufacturing for the area that we already have a centrality for and a good track record for,” Sam Ford, BG2050 project partner said

They also discussed community identity. Some Ideas include burying power lines and fixing up old buildings. Other ideas centered on public transportation, like creating new bus routes and linking to Nashville.

“And they’re really specific of ‘I wish the current bus routes would extend to these places,’” Ford said.

At least 120 Volunteers will divide into eight groups, compiling information from the results to determine the best path forward.

“And then maybe do a roadmap as to what they think Warren County or Bowling Green in 2050 will look like,” Gorman said.