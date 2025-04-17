OHIO — Lights, camera, action! Ohio is preparing for some major star power as a new application window opens for the Ohio Motion Picture Tax Credit Program.

The Ohio Department of Development said the program is designed to attract productions and grow the state's creative economy.

Through the program, a 30% refundable tax credit is placed on production cast and crew wages. Eligible productions for the credit include feature-length films, documentaries, pre-Broadway productions, miniseries, video games and music videos.

“From vibrant cities and beautiful outdoor spaces to local talent and skilled crews, Ohio offers everything a production needs to succeed,” said Gov. Mike DeWine, R-Ohio.

For this latest round, applications will be accepted through 4 p.m. on June 2. In total, $40 million is available in this round, with awards to be announced by July 31.

“Ohio’s creative economy is thriving because we continue to invest in the people and places that bring great stories to life,” said Lydia Mihalik, director of the Department of Development. “Productions are choosing Ohio not just for the financial incentives, but because we offer something special, a welcoming, resource-rich environment that helps creative visions succeed.”

There are two funding rounds each year during which the Department of Development reviews applications. Annually, there is $50 million in funding available, on top of rollover amounts from the previous period, or recaptured funds from previous productions. Each year, $5 million is withheld from the full amount to go toward Broadway or theatrical productions specifically.

Factors that go into selections include potential economic impact and contributions toward developing a permanent workforce in the industry. Television series and miniseries are given priority, followed by other eligible projects.

More than 140 projects have been supported since 2016.

In the most recent round, nine feature films, three full television series and two documentaries were awarded tax credits totaling over $26 million, generating more than $87 million in eligible spending in Ohio and over $138 million in total production expenditures.

For more information, click here.