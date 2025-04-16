VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Volusia County Council decided to purchase 356 acres of land on State Road 44 that could be the home to a new motocross track.

But those plans are sparking concern for some residents in the area.

There was about an hour-and-a-half of public comment on the motocross facility plans, with half the speakers focused on the environmental impact and the other half talking about business benefits.

Among those in support of a new track were young kids pleading their case. Ben Beute and his two sons say the sport is a mental release for them.

The Beutes say riding dirt bikes is a part of their weekly routine but often have to travel far to the nearest track.

“It would be really easy and really sufficient for us just instead of driving an hour to two hours to other dirt bike tracks all we got to do is drive ten minutes right down the road and we would have a dirt bike track right there,” explained Tanner Beate. “I think that would be really good for us.”

On the other hand, those against this purchase and the plans say it is a threat to the environment, as the proposed land is a part of the wildlife corridor.

If the land is purchased and used for something like a motocross track, members of the ECHO Volusia Forever Alliance say it could negatively impact that land and its wildlife.

“The objection is that the land where this is going to go was 100% of it ranked by the Volusia Forever Advisory Committee, the Citizen Oversight Committee, is the actual correct name of it, as being worthy of the utmost protection for conservation purposes,” explained ECHO Volusia Forever Alliance’s Vice Chair Melissa Lammers.

Lammers says she was in charge of the communications for the campaign of Volusia Forever and shared that the purchase of 356 acres of land for a motocross facility was not what more than 70% of voters approved of.

Despite some of the objections, the council voted unanimously to approve the purchase of the land.

Lammers fears that the reputation and credibility that the ECHO Volusia Forever Alliance has built for more than two decades will now be stained because of the county council’s decision.

“What this does is set up a dangerous precedent,” Lammers said. “The implication that the advisory committee was on board with this is not so because the sole purpose of Volusia Forever is inherited in the program and it would never occur to you that the land would be purchased for some other kind of use.”

The purchase doesn’t necessarily mean that there will be a motocross facility built there, but the county will now buy the land for conservation.

Supporters of the purchase believe, if approved, a motocross facility could bring millions of dollars in revenue to the county due to the sport’s popularity and the possibility of hosting major events. The Beutes also feel it would be good for the interest of residents in the county.

“I mean you don’t have to travel hours and hours to go to big races,” Beute said. “For this track that they’re trying to build, I think it’s really nice for the local people to see other locals come and ride and try things out. I think it would be really nice.”

Volusia 44 Properties, LLC, hopes to present plans for the motocross facility at the next Volusia County Council meeting on May 6, but the council is open to other options for the land.