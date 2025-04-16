ERLANGER, Ky. — L2 Aviation, a Texas-based aerospace firm, opened its first facility in the commonwealth at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport.
The opening of the facility brings 250 new jobs and a $12.2 million investment to the region, aiding in the airport's growing aviation industry.
"From private-sector investment to new jobs to best wages to exports, this falls into at least two of those," said Gov. Andy Beshear, D-Ky., during Wednesday afternoon's ribbon-cutting ceremony.
The new facility includes both a hangar and office space. L2 Aviation has already started building its team.
“It feels great, just knowing that I have an important part where I can help out and push forward with innovation," said production technician Jonathan Grubbs.
Tony Bailey, L2 Aviation CEO, said the company could not be more thrilled for the partnership with CVG and continuing to grow aviation in the region.
“The beauty of this is it allows us to innovate ... and this is a growing airfield," Bailey said. "CVG is growing beyond anybody's expectations."
L2 Aviation said this is just the beginning, as the company aims to triple its operation over the coming years.