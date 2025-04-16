OHIO — Sales for non-medical cannabis began in Ohio on Aug. 6, 2024, after voters legalized recreational use in November 2023.
Since then, non-medical marijuana sales have netted $434,248,741 in total sales, according to the Ohio Division of Cannabis Control. That’s 65,853 pounds of plant material.
Medical sales, which started back in January of 2019, have netted more than $2 billion in total sales.
That brings the exact total for cannabis sales in Ohio, as of data through April 5, to $2,566,120,925.
Sale prices have fluctuated, going down overall, since non-medical sales were introduced.
For example, the average plant sale price on Aug. 10, 2024, was $9.40. As of the most recent available data, the average price is down to $6.99. The lowest price was $6.74, a point the price reached on a few occasions.
The manufactured sales average saw a similar drop in price since August last year. From data on Aug. 17, 2024, the average price was $31.65. The most recent price average shows an average of $28.57. The lowest average price was from data on Dec. 2, 2024, when prices were $26.39.
The Dept. of Cannabis Control states that the Ohio Revised Code imposes a 10% excise tax on adult use cannabis sales.