With Easter Sunday approaching, the Hawaii Department of Agriculture released its monthly egg price report for Honolulu, which shows that the price for locally produced eggs continues to rise.

However, the price increase was small, with a dozen large, locally produced eggs going up by 0.7% to $9.58 compared with the previous month. In contrast, the price of mainland eggs declined by 1.5% to $9.32 over the same period. This makes the average price of local and mainland eggs nearly on par, with an average difference of only 26 cents.

The price of locally produced organic eggs jumped up 18.8% to $12.07 per dozen. The price of mainland-imported organic eggs also increased, by 2.6% to $9.74 per dozen. This means that the average price difference between locally produced and U.S. imported organic eggs grew to $2.33 cents per dozen, up from 67 cents the previous month.