The East Side food hall announced it will close on May 8.

In addition to The Pharmacy Bar, Crossroads Collective is currently home to Temple Goddess & Adonis Burger Co., Awi Sushi, Scratch Ice Cream, and Capybara Cafe.

“Since opening, we’ve had the honor of hosting passionate vendors, welcoming thousands of guests, and helping launch businesses that have gone on to grow in big ways. The energy and creativity of this corner of the East Side has always come from the people and we’re proud to have been a part of it,” the business said, in-part, in a Facebook post.

In the past, the food hall has also housed Milwaukee favorites, including “Hell’s Kitchen” alum Adam Pawlak’s Egg & Flour Pasta Bar. Pawlak now exclusively serves up Egg & Flour creations in Bay View. Kawa Ramen and Sushi also had a run at Crossroads Collective when its building was undergoing repairs and renovations after a fire. Kawa has since returned to its original building.

A local restaurant will be moving into the space upon Crossroads Collective’s departure. While it did not share the name of the next tenant, Crossroads Collective said this carries on its mission.

“Now it’s time to pass the torch to a local restaurant expanding into the space, a move that reflects what Crossroads has always stood for: giving small businesses a place to grow,” the post said.

In the meantime, Crossroads Collective said all of its planned events and programming will continue on as planned through May 8. Its vendors will also continue service through closing day.

After May 8, Scratch Ice Cream lovers can grab a sweet treat at one of its other locations. Find one, here.

In a Facebook post, Temple Goddess & Adonis Burger Co. said its future was “uncertain” but the business is “doing everything we can right now to land on our feet.”

Awi Sushi has another Milwaukee location at 755 N. Water Street.

Capybara Cafe has yet to publicly share an update on its plans moving forward.