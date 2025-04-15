CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A North Carolina charter school is helping young entrepreneurs and investors soar during these turbulent economic times.

Shawn Smalls is the entrepreneurship director for the Young Moguls, a club at A.C.E. Academy Charter School in Harrisburg.

Smalls’ team is teaching youth ages 10 and older how to launch sustainable businesses, all while building wealth.

“They all own their businesses from scratch,” Smalls said. “They end up taking those profits and putting money into the stock market. They’re building wealth very young as well as building their actual brands.“

“Under the Young Mogul brand, you should be making money while you're in the classroom,” Smalls said.

Recently, Smalls said Young Mogul students are more eager to talk money due to changes with tariffs and the stock market.

This comes as President Donald Trump rolls out new tariffs, which has sent investors and the stock market into a whirlwind.

While panic has set in for some, Smalls is teaching students how to ride the waves.

“That’s the whole idea of the stock market. It’s going to go back up,” Smalls said. “They get the concept. These young kids don’t have [any] fear. They’re buying more stocks as the turmoil is still happening.”

As an investor, Smalls understands the market pains.

“I been crying too,” Smalls said.

However, Smalls is using his experiences to help build the Young Moguls' entrepreneurial spirits.

“They’re learning the lesson we’re teaching,” Smalls said.

Amun Bey is part of the Young Moguls Club. He has an investment account handled with parental oversight.

Bey said Young Moguls has helped him understand what’s happening with his money.

“[When it drops], it brings me down, but I know it will [go back up,]” Bey said. “I know more about money. I know I’m supported.”

James Muthiora, a high schooler, previously attended A.C.E. Academy and is a member of Young Moguls.

Muthiora said it’s empowering to have Moguls continuing to provide financial education and advice after his A.C.E Academy enrollment.

“Right now, my stocks are decreasing due to the tariffs,” Muthiora said. “They’re helping me [to be patient] during this process.”

Young Moguls is also teaching entrepreneurs how to approach their business operations differently to protect their bottom line.

Sydney Martin is an A.C.E. Academy student, a member of Young Moguls and runs her own business, Sydney’s Art Kits & Treats.

Martin said Young Moguls has taught her how to adjust business practices amid sweeping tariff changes.

“Some of the [products] I get comes from other countries,” Martin said. “I’m thinking about changing my prices because if the tariffs are impacting the things that I buy, then if I don’t increase the money, I won’t make any profit.”

According to Fidelity, minors are legally permitted to make investments under the supervision of a parent.