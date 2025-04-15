FRANKFORT, Ky. — Normalcy is slowly starting to return to Buffalo Trace Distillery nearly one week after floodwaters reached their peak.

The distillery said in a release removal of floodwater debris and damage is more than 75% complete



Power has been restored to key areas, allowing bottling to resume



The distillery reopened to visitors April 14; it had been closed since April 6

Buffalo Trace said in a release removal of floodwater debris and damage is more than 75% complete while power has been restored to key areas, allowing craft bottling inside Blanton's Bottling Hall and the main bottling hall operations to resume. The interiors of buildings have also been emptied of water.

The distillery, which had been closed to visitors since Sunday, April 6, reopened Monday, April 14 with a limited retail experience. This includes a small pop-up shopping experience inside the Freehouse building with opportunities to purchase select bottles and complimentary tastings in an outdoor canopy neighboring the building. This experience is available to those who previously held tour reservations; those eligible to attend will receive an email with instructions on how to book.

If capacity allows, additional online reservations will be offered on a first-come, first-serve basis, Buffalo Trace added. All guests must have reservations for now; there will be no tours or walk-ups offered.

“Thanks to the tireless efforts of our contractors and dedicated teams, we’ve made tremendous progress in the Distillery’s flood recovery plan," said Jake Wenz, Sazerac and Buffalo Trace Distillery CEO and president. "While there's still work to be done, the resilience and determination demonstrated this past week is truly inspiring."

"Each day, significant progress is made, allowing the distillery to return to normal operations. I am optimistic that, with this same spirit, we’ll be operating normally soon. We want to thank all of the contractors, our leaders and our team members for their hard work."

The distillery said it looks forward to sharing details on forthcoming relief efforts over the coming weeks. Visit Buffalo Trace's website for the latest information or to check for reservations.