Americans saving for retirement are keeping close tabs on the stock market. The U.S. and its trading partners have been going back and forth since President Donald Trump announced his intention to reset the global market and assert U.S. economic freedom by enacting new tariffs.

For someone who is 20 or 30 years off from retirement, the response to the volatility is probably a lot different than someone who is near retirement or is recently retired, but experts say, no matter the age, it often comes down to threshold of tolerance in terms of any changes made to finances.

“I have this feeling that any minute I’m going to be broke,” said Sarahjeanne Goldstein. “I’m kind of like that horse pulling the wagon with the blinders on.”

Having retired earlier this year at age 75, after working more than four decades as a nurse, Goldstein says volatility on Wall Street is disconcerting.

“We were very haphazard,” Goldstein said of the savings she and her late husband accomplished. “I don’t understand anything about economics. I took economics in high school three times because I failed.”

That is why Goldstein relied heavily on a financial advisor.

“And my financial advisor says that 'you probably have close to $1 million in assets, you’re going to be fine,' ” she said.

Experts say that should be the case for most in Goldstein’s position.

“If you’re a retiree, it’s supposed to last the rest of your life, so your time horizon might be another 10, 15 or 20 years,” said Bob Canterbury, a senior wealth advisor with Dopkins & Company. “And that should be enough time to recover from this.”

Canterbury says he’s been busy and says if you’re nearing retirement and have saved correctly, your money should be relatively safe.

“It would be rare if I saw someone so close to retirement that is still 100% equities, because that is a mistake,” he explained, "even before all of this happened.”

For younger individuals years away from retirement, Canterbury says the volatility should only be viewed as a small blip on their radar. He admits, though, it’s a tough pill to swallow for some.

“I try to coach and advise folks to ride through it, if you can at all possibly do that,” he said. “But each person is a little bit different as what their threshold of pain is going to be.”

Goldstein is heeding advice like this the best she can.

“I am conservative in my spending,” she said. “I still cut coupons; I still look for sales.”

Having been a nurse for so many years, Goldstein is fortunate enough to have a pension, but she is quick to say that it came with a tax burden of more than $3,000 this year, on a fixed income.

For investors who are too anxious to "ride it out," Canterbury says realignment of some assets may be the cure, but he advises caution.

“For the average person, you’re not trying to identify what stocks might really take off and what stocks are going to get really hurt by all of this,” he said.