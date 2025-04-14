JEFFERSONVILLE, Ohio — For small towns across the state, they’re trying to compete with our larger cities and find ways to remain relevant. In Jeffersonville, new manufacturing plants are breathing new life into the downtown area. And now, the rehab of one building could be just the start of the town's renaissance.

Contractors are hard at work at this property in downtown Jeffersonville which has sat empty for quite some time.

“At least 15-20 years," Mayor Mike Kirchner said.

But it’s now getting new life as part of the Renaissance Jeffersonville.

“We also have three additional storefronts that are continuous with this that we think are going to make a nice beginning to a total renaissance to the downtown Jeffersonville area," Joel Oney the owner of J Money LLC said.

Oney's business is helping fund these renovations. He says this project is close to home.

“I grew up in a small town that was similar to this as well," Oney said. "So I have a bit of a heart for small towns and would like to see this and other small towns kind of come back to life.”

Oney along with lifetime Jeffersonville resident and mayor Mike Kirchner and others hope this is just the start.

“Well you got to start one and then everybody else starts seeing what’s going on and I believe that will just bloom," Mayor Kirchner said.

And they have a vision for each of the four historic storefronts, including offices, event space and an area to serve the growing community.\

“This would be an awesome spot for a coffee house with maybe baked goods and ice cream and a deli or something like that to serve all the people that are going to be living and working in the downtown area," Oney said.

An influx of residents is expected in the area thanks to the nearly completed Honda LG Battery Plant and an Amazon fulfillment center. Oney is excited to see the impact on the community.

“The LG Honda plant, Amazon locating out here and just the tremendous upside with what’s happening in the multi billion dollar investments that will be going out here west of town," Oney said. "So we’re significantly excited about out what could happen with this space.”

The first storefront will be completed over the next few weeks for office space, while the rest will be finished over the coming months as they search for tenants to fill the spaces.