First Hawaiian Bank announced the opening of a new banking center at the Hokulei Village shopping center (4454 Nuhou Street) in Lihue, which replaces the bank’s previous branch location on Rice Street. 

Spanning 7,800 square feet, the new banking center includes two buildings, which are connected by an open-air breezeway and a courtyard landscaped with native plants, according to a news release.  

The advisory building includes the branch’s commercial banking, mortgage, wealth management and private banking services. It features offices, a conference room, and open meeting areas. Employees and customers may use the breezeway to meet in an open-air environment. The complex also includes 24/7 access to two no-envelope deposit ATMs, a night depository, and a self-service safe deposit box room equipped with biometric entry.  

The project, which broke ground in 2023, features PV solar panels, a backup battery system and two EV charging stations, onsite bicycle parking, and drip irrigation. The building also features low-e insulated glass, an insulated roof assembly, energy-efficient light fixtures, low-flow toilets, low-VOC interior finishes, long-lasting terrazzo flooring, and an exterior of precision block.

The banking center hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday to Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Saturday, and closed on Sunday.

There are currently five branches on Kauai, with 38 employees. The new Lihue Banking Center will be staffed with 15 employees and FBH is hiring a Banking Consultant and Personal Banker for the new Lihue location. 

First Hawaiian Bank was founded in 1858 as Bishop & Co., and is Hawaii's largest bank with 48 branch locations in Hawaii, three on Guam and one in Saipan.