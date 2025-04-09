As President Donald Trump ratchets up his global trade war with China while pausing the steepest tariffs on dozens of U.S. trading partners for 90 days, consumers are breathing a sigh of relief.

But with a 10% baseline tariff on all U.S. imports and a 25% tariff on foreign-made cars still in place, as well as few details on how the next 90 days of trade negotations will play out, the question remains: What’s the best way to shop? Consumer Reports magazine offers a few tips amid the uncertainty.

It suggests buying items you already planned to purchase now and holding off on discretionary purchases

Don’t wait to buy items you already planned to purchase

For big ticket items in particular, the magazine recommends buying them now, especially if you’ve already budgeted the money.

Don’t panic shop

It’s common for shoppers to buy more and buy items they typically wouldn't when they think prices will go up in the future, but Consumer Reports suggests resisting the temptation.

Hold off on discretionary purchases

If you’re planning a vacation or considering tickets to an expensive concert, it might be a good idea to wait until it’s more clear how tariffs will affect your personal finances.

Shop for older models

Many stores stock models of electronics and other items that are one or two years old as newer models arrive on store shelves. Consumer Reports says a lot of money can be saved simply by choosing something that isn’t the latest and greatest.

Switch to a less expensive brand or model

With consumers already feeling pinched from years of inflation, even higher prices from tariffs could push some items out of reach. The magazine suggests buying a less premium brand that still works well and to consult its product ratings for the best combination of performance and price.

Find options that are made in the United States

One of Trump’s stated goals for his tariffs is to bring manufacturing back to the United States, where products will not be subject to import taxes. While electronics and appliances will be difficult to find from a U.S. manufacturer, Consumer Reports says many other products are American made and could be a good and more affordable alternative.