Buffalo Acting Mayor Christopher Scanlon on Tuesday released his proposed 2025-2026 city budget.

When former Mayor Byron Brown resigned, Scanlon inherited what he is calling a $70 million budget deficit.

Scanlon says his $622 million spending plan works to address that shortfall, which is why he is proposing an 8% property tax levy increase.

"This increase will generate around $13.7 million for the upcoming year alone,” Scanlon said. “I know when people hear 8%, they become uneasy with it. But just for practical applications, on a home that is assessed at $150,000 next year, that will be an $11 a month increase."

Also in the budget proposal are two legislative requests: the Buffalo Parking and Mobility Authority (BPMA) and the 3% Hotel Occupancy Tax.

"These critical initiatives will help rectify the City’s inherent structural deficit with an immediate infusion of cash and yearly recurring revenue," Scanlon said in part in a statement. "Revenue will be used over the next few years and is included in the 4-year financial plan. Both initiatives provide individual sources of recurring revenue totaling about $6 million annually. Without these key initiatives, the only alternatives would be a drastic property tax increase and severe cuts to city services."

The budget now moves to the Buffalo Common Council for discussion.