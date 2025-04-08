ORLANDO, Fla. — Locals can enjoy some of the best and youngest jazz bands in Florida, with 48 performances are taking place over 2 days.
1. Tyra Wright is an 11th grader at Apopka High. We met up with her in 6th period during rehearsal for the upcoming Orange Blossom Jazz Festival at the Apopka Amphitheater. “My dad was actually a jazz piano player, and I was like, I want to be a little different!” she laughed. “I want to do tenor!”
2. Jeremy Langford is the band’s fearless leader. “It started in church,” he said. “And it just never ended.” Mr. Langford says he has 260 kids in the program.
3. The Fest started last year, with only 22 bands playing on one day only. It has more than doubled this year, including lights, engineering, sound and videography by Full Sail University students.
4. Young players can look up to even more experienced bands from FSU, UNF and UCF, among others.
5. The Orange Blossom Jazz Festival is Friday, April 11th and Saturday, April 12th. Admission is free, but proceeds from concessions benefit the Apopka High Band Summer Music Cam Scholarship Fund.