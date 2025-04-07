As tariffs by the Trump administration strain U.S. relations with Canada, Gov. Kathy Hochul is pushing a project in Western New York that could help bring tourists over the border.

The governor's office announced Monday it's moving ahead with plans to build a new cruise terminal at Buffalo's Outer Harbor.

The state's Erie Canal Harbor Development Corporation (ECHDC) issued a request for proposals to firms to transform a vacant property at Slip 2 near Wilkeson Point.

The governor says cruise companies have shown interest in developing Buffalo as a port for Great Lakes cruise operations as early as 2027.

“Adding Buffalo as a terminal on a Great Lakes cruise itinerary is a tremendous opportunity for the City of Buffalo and Western New York,” Hochul said in a statement. “Buffalo is well-positioned as a destination in the growing industry, allowing the city and region to benefit from the increased visitors and resulting positive economic impact. New York State is committed to providing the facilities needed to accommodate the cruise operations and ensure smooth sailing ahead.”

The governor's office says the project aims to make the site suitable for both domestic and international travel.

“There’s 11 to 12 cruise lines on the Great Lakes,” said Mark Wendell, president, ECHDC. “I’m sensing excitement about this because there hasn't been a new Great Lakes terminal in a few years. So I think we’re hitting the right stride. The cruise industry on the Great Lakes is growing.”

The ECHDC hopes to select a firm to begin the design process this June.