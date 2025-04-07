New Yorkers are joining millions around the world checking and re-checking their phones as the stock market takes center stage.

It comes after what some analysts called a "manic Monday" that saw indexes plunge, soar and sink again, some of which was tied back to a rumor that the White House has since debunked about President Donald Trump considering pausing his tariff policies.

The market volatility has people seeing a lot of red in their stock portfolios, 401(k)s, etc. It might make your heart skip a beat.

“We're just wired to feel that we don't appreciate when our accounts go up as much as we feel when we lose money,” said Brett Koeppel, a certified financial planner who founded Eudaimonia Wealth.

It also has some seeing dollar signs.

The adage goes: buy low, sell high. If you take a look at the markets right now, it certainly seems like a “buy low” time.

“You are buying into the market when it's at lower prices than it had been a couple of months ago,” Koeppel explained.

But there’s no reward without risk. That's why there are some things to take into consideration before diving in.

“You always want to ensure that you have a comfortable buffer, money that's there in an emergency fund should you need it,” he said.

Nobody knows when this dip will bottom out, and so trying to make money quick isn’t advised.

“You got to have your timing right twice," Koeppel said. "One, when you choose to sell your investments, but also when you choose to get back in.”

You can play a bit more with money that you need five, 10 or 20 years down the line versus money you need for everyday expenses and bills. Koeppel notes this isn’t the only market volatility we’ve seen.

“No one really predicted there would be a global pandemic,” he said, pointing out the market surge following that. “All we can do is rely on the course of history and I will say that every crisis, the stock market has recovered and gone on to hit new highs.”

Koeppel suggests investing in index funds, which are basically a basket of diversified stocks, though that can cost a couple hundred bucks.

Mobile apps lessen the barrier to access, offering low-cost stocks and even fractions of stocks.

“You're still participating," he said. "You're still being a good steward of your future money.”

Which is why if you’re watching yourself lose money right now, you should just remind yourself to look at the big picture.

“Stay the course. Hang in there and talk to someone if you need to, whether it's a therapist or a financial planner," Koeppel laughed. "We might not have all the answers, but we're here to help you think in an organized way.”

One other thing to consider is retirement savings, which are sometimes the biggest stock investment for people.

You may have lost thousands in a couple weeks, but historically just a matter of time until that bounces back. Now might actually be a good time to increase your contribution.

If you’re looking at retiring soon, Koeppel reminds you that you likely don’t need your whole nest egg up front or even your first decade of retirement. Keep some it in until the market hopefully evens out and continues to grow.