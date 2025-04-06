BRANDON, Fla. — The Crawford family is hoping their backyard garden in Hillsborough County will help save money on groceries.

“We have celery right here, which I planted,” said 10-year-old Giovanni Crawford.

They started the garden as a science project. But it has quickly become much more.

Giovanni’s mom, Lynette, regularly takes food from the garden to cook. One night, they had cabbage. And while creating the backyard garden was pricey, Lynette believes it will eventually lower the family’s grocery bill.

“In the long run, I anticipate it could save a couple hundred dollars with just making certain dishes,” she said.

There are six people in the Crawford family. According to the United States Department of Agriculture, a family of that size is paying about $1,980 a month for food. That is considered a moderate food plan for 2025.

But four years ago, that same food plan would cost that same family about $1,660 a month. With the rise in grocery prices, the family has worked to cut down on the amount of food they buy. Lynette said the garden is helping, especially with healthy snacks.

“The kids are known to get a pea and eat a pea or pick a tomato and eat from the garden. Sometimes it’s more than about the snacking than the actual meal itself,” said Lynette.

Giovanni loves to munch on the strawberries he grows.

“It may need a little more time because it’s not fully red, but it’s OK,” Giovanni said as he ate a tiny strawberry.

It has become a way of saving money for the family and creating a green thumb Giovanni never knew he had.