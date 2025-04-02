ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – City officials are giving media members a first look inside of Tropicana Field on Wednesday.

Officials are set to give an update on repairs to the Trop ahead of Thursday’s city council vote on stadium repairs.

What You Need To Know Officials are set to give an update on repairs to the Trop ahead of Thursday’s city council vote on stadium repairs



Includes a look inside the Trop for media members



Repairs to fix Tropicana Field are expected to cost the city just over $22 million

To date, the repairs to fix Tropicana Field are expected to cost the city just over $22 million.

The stadium’s roof was heavily damaged during Hurricane Milton.

The Rays still plan on playing at their St. Pete home in 2026 after this season playing home games at Steinbrenner Field in Tampa.

The city of St. Pete is contractually obligated to fix the Trop, with the agreement between the city and team calling for St. Pete to “diligently pursue” repairs to make the dome suitable for home games again.

Thursday’s vote is on funding those repairs.

The vote was originally scheduled for last week but pushed to April 3.