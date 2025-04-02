BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Site Selection Magazine named Bowling Green the top spot for economic development for the second year in a row for cities with a population under 200,000.



What You Need To Know Site Selection Magazine named Bowling Green a top spot for economic development for the second straight year



The city placed No. 1 for cities with a population under 200,000



The annual rankings are conducted based on investments and a comprehensive 10-factor index



Two other Kentucky cities were ranked in the top 10 for this population level: Paducah (No. 5) and Owensboro (No. 7)

“We are faster in speed market than anywhere else in the country," said Gov. Andy Beshear, D-Ky. "In other words, once you decide you’re going to invest, we’ll get your facility up and running faster than any other state.”

Throughout 2024, the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce announced 24 projects with investments, such as a Tyson Foods production facility and a large steel coil transfer at Kentucky Transpark.

“Having the Transpark available, working to upgrade the utilities, the power, the water, all that’s available there, working to extend the road and make other investments, made this an opportunity place," Beshear said.

According to the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce, these new investments brought more than 600 jobs to the area.

The investments also project to bring more than $2.24 billion to the local economy over the next decade. Bowling Green Mayor Todd Alcott said the investments are still coming.

“We have a $200 million medical center," Alcott said. "Right now on Lover’s Lane, both the Medical Center and Tri-Star Green View are building emergency rooms.”

Other investments coming to Warren County include a career and technical education school and an innovation school.

