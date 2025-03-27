Even more layoffs are coming to the Sumitomo Rubber plant in the town of Tonawanda, almost five months after cutting nearly 1,400 workers in a surprise closure.

A notice from the New York State Department of Labor shows Sumitomo Rubber USA plans to terminate another 17 employees on May 15.

The layoffs come as an Erie County task force works to find new uses and potential buyers for the site.

Back in November, about 1,380 employees arrived for work at the plant only to find Sumitomo's Japanese owners decided to shutter the facility.

Sumitomo said the closure followed "an extended examination of the viability of the facility, following thorough analysis of various business complexities, including mounting material and logistics costs, dated infrastructure, intermittent financial performance, and changing market conditions."

County officials say hundreds of those workers have either retired or found new jobs.

According to the DOL's notice, 127 people are still employed at the site.