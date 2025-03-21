ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Visit St. Pete-Clearwater released data on Wednesday which shows St. Petersburg has continued to break a record of collecting $1 million in Tourist Development Tax for the month of January.

What You Need To Know For 3 months in a row, St. Pete has surpassed $1M in TDT (tourist development tax) collections



The first time St. Pete broke the record was last November



VSPC data released this week shows there's still deflation in Pinellas County's southern beach areas



Clearwater Beach still has the most TDT collections at double the amount of St. Petersburg

“We've been sold out every single day,” said Tim Calandrino, Hollander Hotel Associate G.M. “The occupancy levels have just been through the roof.”

Calandrino said the Hollander Hotel has been sold out since last November. In November, for the first time ever, St. Petersburg surpassed $1 million in TDT collections, according to VSPC Dir. of Digital and Data Eddie Kirsch.

“That was a huge mark,” he said. “Overall across Pinellas County within those inland properties, we did see growth.”

Kirsch said St. Petersburg saw a 40 percent growth in overnight stays in December. It’s a trajectory which began after last year’s back-to-back hurricanes devastated the area. In the past, the beaches have always collected more TDT than inland but the model flipped in late 2024, according to Kirsch.

“Reported inland revenue grew by more than $15 million and that beach revenue did fall by about $2.4 million,” he said. “Overall, it’s kind of a tale of two different places within the county.”

VSPC data released on Wednesday shows there’s still deflation in Pinellas County’s southern beach areas. From Madeira Beach south to St. Pete Beach collections were down 34 percent in January, compared to the same time last year. Calandrino said he’s glad St. Petersburg was able to boost those bed tax collection numbers.

“The beaches are down and people still want to be here,” he said. “I think that's really drawing a lot more to the downtown area.”

Calandrino also believes the events hosted in St. Petersburg, along with the city’s growth, has contributed to a record breaking season.

“Downtown St. Pete has something that that other cities don't have,” he said. “The more people that you attract to an area, the better the area's going to do.”

Visit St. Pete-Clearwater CEO and Pres. Brian Lowack said St. Petersburg “continues to grow and evolve to become a true destination that visitors seek out.”

Some new hotels have also opened up in the past couple of years boosting the number of rooms available in St. Pete with more on the way.

A lot of hotels have been closed in St. Pete Beach for hurricane damage related repairs. The Don Cesar will fully reopen on April 1, which will help the area collect more TDT. At least four hotels in St. Pete Beach won’t reopen until this summer or later, according to VSPC.

Clearwater Beach with its newer construction is still king. The hotels and vacation rentals in Clearwater Beach have been collecting about double the amount of TDT than St. Petersburg.

TDT funds are used to help promote the area, pay for beach renourishment and fund local capital projects like the Dali Museum expansion.