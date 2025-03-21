ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. — A handful of St. Pete Beach’s most popular hotels still haven’t reopened since Hurricane Helene, but one historically busy spring break spot is doing everything they can to keep the spirit of the season alive.

The Postcard Inn, which had two beachside bars and a swimming pool as part of its resort, took on feet of water during the September 2024 hurricane. General Manager Jeremy DaSilva says while they’re not ready to reopen they want to bring the “PCI spirit” to the beach.

The hotel is now renting their chairs and cabanas that survived the storm on ResortPass, and have put up brand-new beach volleyball courts so spring breakers can come and play free of charge.

DaSilva says while remaking the volleyball courts was an added expense, it was important to have something to offer their guests who come each year. In years past, the volleyball courts are one of the biggest drivers to pull people from the beach and towards their once-busy bar.

“At PCI we’re all about having a good time and we know it was a shock to the community when the bar got shut down, so we thought this was a way to give back to the people who love this beach,” he said.

The Postcard Inn is also selling its parking spots. On the beach, Suncoast Watersports is back and offering jet ski and watercraft rentals.

“If we’re breaking even, that’s a plus for us at this point,” DaSilva said. “So it’s not really about the revenue driver, it’s about giving back to the community who supported us over the years.”

The Bellwether Beach Resort and the Beachcomber also remain closed.

Work is continuing at the Postcard Inn as they restore hotel rooms and the bar area. No formal reopening date has been set, but DaSilva says it will not be this spring.