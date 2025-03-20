Upstate New York is working toward becoming home to a bustling technology hub thanks to the planned Micron semiconductor manufacturing facility coming to Onondaga County. But President Donald Trump’s criticism of the CHIPS and Science Act have left some questioning if the projects will come to fruition.

Members of New York’s congressional delegation reassured stakeholders the future of tech in the state is bright.

Democratic U.S. Reps. John Mannion and Paul Tonko said New York can rest easy: Micron and other semiconductor projects are making headway.

“We have every indication that the project is moving forward as expected,” Mannion said Thursday.

It’s a project that will solidfy Central New York as a leading global tech hub, and create thousands of jobs and opportunities for the region.

“It’s about creating jobs, it’s about addressing national security and about global competitiveness for our industries here in upstate New York,” said Tonko.

But earlier this month, Trump said the CHIPS and Science Act, which provides funds to support the production of semiconductors in the U.S., is a horrible thing and said it should be repealed.

“You should get rid of the CHIPS Act, and whatever’s left over, Mr. Speaker, you should use it to reduce debt,” Trump said during his joint address to Congress.

That sentiment has sparked some uncertatinty about the future of Micron’s Clay facility.

Mannion, however, said he and Tonko are pushing back.

“The congressman and I are absolutely committed to protecting the CHIPS and science legislation,” he said.

The Democrats said given the large-scale changes to Biden-era legislation and policies, fears surrounding Micron and reductions to its secured project funds are understandable.

“I think, in general, everything’s up as fair game from their perspective, anything and everything, and we just need to preserve and protect," Tonko said. "But the fact that we have contracts in place that have been signed for New York state were done before Inauguration Day is an important factor.”

Trump has shown some interest in growing the tech industry, announcing chipmaker Nvidia will invest hundreds of billions of dollars in U.S. manufacturing over the next four years. Earlier this month, Trump called semiconductors the backbone of the 21st century economy.

“We want to again remind the current administration that the investment taking place here in Clay, New York, and the Capital Region are critical to our efforts to bring back semiconductor chip manufacturing to the United States of America, which is vital to our national security,” Mannion said.

Groundbreaking for the Micron project has been pushed back multiple times, but local leaders say it is now expected to begin this November.