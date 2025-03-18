OHIO — New grocery stores are popping up in northeast Ohio after Meijer announced that three new locations would open this May.

The three new supercenters will open in Austintown, Medina and Richmond Heights.

At 159,000 square-feet, the stores will have a variety of grocery staple departments and offerings, including bakery, meat, seafood and deli departments. Shoppers can also find a garden center, apparel and home good items for purchase. Each location will also have pharmacy, pet, electronics and other departments.

Meijer said the three stores will open on May 8, expanding the store count to 58 within Ohio.

Austintown's location will also have a Meijer Express gas station near it that opens April 10.

"We're investing heavily to serve the Northeast Ohio community and consistently receiving positive feedback about our value and convenience," said Todd Anderson, Vice President of the Ohio Region for Meijer. "Ohio was the first state we expanded to outside of Michigan, and we look forward to continuing that growth this year and into the future."

Job openings, both full-time and part-time, are still available, and you can apply online.

Meijer said in a news release it currently employs more than 13,000 people across Ohio in its distribution and manufacturing facilities in Tipp City.

"Meijer plans to continue investing in the state through new store openings, remodeling current stores, creating jobs, and supporting team members and local nonprofits," the release reads.

Throughout the Midwest region, Meijer has more than 500 stores.