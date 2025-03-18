WIMAUMA, Fla. — A new study shows the gender pay gap in the U.S. has narrowed over the past two decades, but only slightly.

According to Pew Research Center, data shows in 1982 women earned 65% of what men made — and as of 2024, they earn 85% of what men make.

In Hillsborough County, Enterprising Latinas is working to help close the gap even more by getting directly involved.

Baking cakes is her passion, something she says runs in her family.

"My great uncle had his bakery,” she said.

Galarza started making cakes from her home in 2007, but it wasn’t until Enterprising Latinas came along that she was able to grow her business.

“I didn’t know how to run a business. I didn’t know administrative, how to do social media, how to handle food safely,” she said.

So, Galarza took business and food and safety courses at the center and she’s continuing to learn new skills.

Enterprising Latinas COO Santos Morales says, they’ve helped more than 100 women start their own businesses and build their own wealth.

“We want our woman to succeed and get out of poverty, really be able to grow and take ownership of their futures,” he said.

Research shows that occupational segregation, limited access to education and professional development are all factors that contribute to the wage gap among Latinas.

For Galarza, accessing the tools she needs has changed her outlook on what’s possible.

“I can see where I was, where I am now, and where I’m going,” she said.

She sees a sweeter future for herself, working towards a goal and continuing to create her custom cakes.

The center is hoping to reach even more woman soon with a new mobile unit which will take to the streets later this year.