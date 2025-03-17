LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) policies have been targeted by President Donald Trump’s administration and Republican lawmakers across the country since he took office again.

Several large companies have rolled back their DEI policies, leading to backlash and a call to boycott those companies. Advocates pushing for the boycotts are encouraging people to shop small and local.

Louisville’s Woman-Owned Wallet (W.O.W.), nestled in the Nulu neighborhood, sells products from several women-owned businesses.

“You're putting money in the wallets of women,” said the shop’s owner, Amanda Dare. “That's really important because women typically put about 90% of their income back into their local community.”

Dare said she's passionate about supporting and uplifting other women, and though she's not originally from Louisville, she has built her business and life in the city.

“I love Louisville,” Dare said. “I came here for college and never left, and I plan to be here ... sixteen years I've been an entrepreneur in this city. I'm not going anywhere.”

W.O.W. gives products from women-owned businesses more visibility in a competitive market, where small businesses such as Dare's are competing with large retailers like Amazon and Target. Since opening in 2020, W.O.W. has generated more than $1 million in sales, she added.

“It's not easy to compete with large retailers,” Dare said. “We have a very small marketing budget, but a very strong community, so we really do focus on that community.”

Companies that have rolled back on DEI policies, like Target, have faced consequences from consumers.

“I think the best way to hit them where it hurts is in their wallet,” Dare said. “That's what most of the billionaires that own large corporations understand, and I think the boycotts are a really great way to show our collective power as a community, as Americans, as people of what we want to see in the world.”

Dare said she's encouraging Louisvillians to shop locally.

“Typically, in a lot of the neighborhoods where I'm finding it, the majority of people shopping small in Louisville are actually the tourists," Dare said. "We really do need more support from our local community."

She added she hopes small business owners can collaborate with the city to make shopping at local stores more convenient for Louisvillians.