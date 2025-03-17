CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A financial analyst is urging people to not panic about the U.S. stock market just yet.

This comes after the market dropped considerably in a short amount of time, leaving many 401 (k) holders in a state of worry.

Although the stock market has been back on the upswing since Friday, some experts say that is subject to change again.

Jeff Krumpelman, chief investment strategist and head of equities for Mariner Wealth Advisors, said as of now, things are looking very hopeful for investors.

“The data is still very supportive, productive, constructive for nice stock returns,” Krumpelman said.

Krumpelman said the market has been responding to headlines investors didn't expect so soon, stating many were expecting to hear more talks about tax cuts and deregulation.

"All these things that drive growth,” Krumpelman said.

But recent actions surrounding tariffs and other policies sent the market into a bit of a frenzy.

“All of that creates uncertainty,” Krumpelman said. “Investors don’t like uncertainty.”

“Companies can’t plan when today you’re going to tariff and oops, tomorrow, you’re not [and those actions repeat again]. You can’t plan around that. [However], it doesn’t mean it’s going to have permanent negative economic impact,” Krumpelman said.

The volatile and quick-changing stock market has left some concerned about their retirement funds.

“It's not a time to panic, this is kind of normal stuff,” Krumpelman said.

"If you just have stuff parked in the S&P 500, that's what you got — a concentrated high-risk portfolio. I would move away from some of that S&P 500 into what’s called the equal weight S&P 500. It’s more diversified, it’s safer. Spread out that risk, I would do that,” Krumpelman said.

Krumpelman feels there's no reason for 401 (k) holders to make any drastic changes just yet.

“Eighty percent of the time the market is up. We're in recession only 13% of the time. I’m positive most of the time about the stock market, because it’s up most of the time,” Krumpelman said.

Charlotte resident Ivory Watson plans to retire in five years

"I’m trying to understand where my wife will be in terms of where her employment stands,” Watson said. “We never know from day to day, anything can happen."

Watson has long been investing in a 401 (k) retirement plan.

“I started investing in a 401 (k) when I was in college, I worked for UPS for a while,” Watson said. “Just start with something.”

Like many people, Watson started noticing a change in his 401 (k) savings.

“I would say over the last 2-3 months it's gone down 10%,” Watson said. “It bothers you a little bit.”

But Watson says he’s not discouraged by short-term hiccups in the marketplace.

“Today, the market was up, the market was up on Friday, that makes you feel a little bit better as you move forward. Remember, this is not a sprint it’s a marathon. But we need to understand where we stand," Watson said.