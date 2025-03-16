With the NCAA tournament tipping off Tuesday, millions of fans are gearing up to place bets on their favorite teams. But with the rise of online sports betting, experts are stressing the importance of responsible gaming.

March is also Problem Gambling Awareness Month, a time dedicated to educating people on the risks of gambling addiction and the importance of responsible play.

What You Need To Know The rise of online sports betting has made responsible gaming more important than ever, especially with the start of the NCAA tournament



DraftKings is promoting safer gambling practices by funding education programs and providing tools to help players track and control their betting habits



Responsible gaming advocates emphasize the importance of setting limits, taking breaks, and using built-in features to ensure a safe betting experience

With sports betting more accessible than ever, some companies say they are pushing for safer gambling practices. DraftKings has funded state gambling councils nationwide, contributing to education and prevention programs.

The company has also introduced tools that help players track their betting habits, set spending limits, and take breaks when needed, expressed.

"We even have ... [a] personalized report that shows every player what their play history is over the current month or the last month or the last year. And we show our players that in charts and graphs. People really want to have the knowledge of their own personal play and how they're doing, and that helps them play responsibly," said Lori Kalani, chief responsible gaming officer at DraftKings.

With an estimated $3.1 billion expected to be legally wagered on the NCAA tournament this year, responsible gaming advocates say it's important to set limits before placing a bet.