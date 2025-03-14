ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The threat of a 200% tariff on European wine, champagne, and spirits could have a big impact on local businesses.

What You Need To Know President Trump threatened a 200% tariff on many European alcohol



TRY WINE said about 40-50 of their wine comes from Europe



If the tariff happens, TRY WINE said they would likely bring in more wine from other countires as well as the U.S.

President Trump said on Truth Social that this is a response to a planned 50% retaliatory tariff on American whisky.

For local businesses like TRY WINE in St. Petersburg, a tariff of that percentage could change what product they buy.

"At ground level here, retail, restaurant, I don't think consumers would pay three times the price that you see right now on the shelf," Owner Oliver Motschmann said.

With 40-50% of their wine coming in from Europe, Oliver said they would have to make changes.

More wine from South America, Australia, and other countries could soon fill the shelves if a 200% tariff becomes reality.

Oliver is hopeful that if a tariff does come, it will be something they can handle, like around 25%.

"We always cater to our customers so if a customer wants to continue to purchase that $25 wine for $75, we will make that happen," he said. "I just don't see that happening."