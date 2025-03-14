ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The threat of a 200% tariff on European wine, champagne, and spirits could have a big impact on local businesses.
President Trump said on Truth Social that this is a response to a planned 50% retaliatory tariff on American whisky.
For local businesses like TRY WINE in St. Petersburg, a tariff of that percentage could change what product they buy.
"At ground level here, retail, restaurant, I don't think consumers would pay three times the price that you see right now on the shelf," Owner Oliver Motschmann said.
With 40-50% of their wine coming in from Europe, Oliver said they would have to make changes.
More wine from South America, Australia, and other countries could soon fill the shelves if a 200% tariff becomes reality.
Oliver is hopeful that if a tariff does come, it will be something they can handle, like around 25%.
"We always cater to our customers so if a customer wants to continue to purchase that $25 wine for $75, we will make that happen," he said. "I just don't see that happening."