ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The threat of a 200% tariff on European wine, champagne, and spirits could have a big impact on local businesses.

What You Need To Know

  • President Trump threatened a 200% tariff on many European alcohol 

  • TRY WINE said about 40-50 of their wine comes from Europe

  • If the tariff happens, TRY WINE said they would likely bring in more wine from other countires as well as the U.S.

President Trump said on Truth Social that this is a response to a planned 50% retaliatory tariff on American whisky. 

For local businesses like TRY WINE in St. Petersburg, a tariff of that percentage could change what product they buy. 

"At ground level here, retail, restaurant, I don't think consumers would pay three times the price that you see right now on the shelf," Owner Oliver Motschmann said.  

With 40-50% of their wine coming in from Europe, Oliver said they would have to make changes. 

More wine from South America, Australia, and other countries could soon fill the shelves if a 200% tariff becomes reality. 

Oliver is hopeful that if a tariff does come, it will be something they can handle, like around 25%.

"We always cater to our customers so if a customer wants to continue to purchase that $25 wine for $75, we will make that happen," he said. "I just don't see that happening."