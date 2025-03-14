ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Local businesses in St. Petersburg are sharing their disappointment in the failed stadium deal between the Rays and the city.

Many spots were looking forward to the new stadium, hoping it would bring new customers to places along Central Avenue.

“We’re all kind of disappointed, because it just means less clients for us,” said Carl Tsang, a barber at Floyd’s 99 Barbershop on Central.

The folks who own the barbershop opened in September with the excitement of being in the Edge District of St. Pete, which is close to the stadium.

It’s a cool vibe inside the barbershop but barbers, like Tsang, are discouraged over the announcement that the new stadium deal with the Rays and the city is now dead.

“We’re really hoping for the longest time and asking these sorts of questions like, when is it going to open and we’re hoping that it opens up and stuff like that,” Tsang said. “So, it’s kind of a disappointment for us.”

The $1.3 billion ballpark would have been part of a broader $6.5 billion redevelopment project for the historic Gas Plant District which, in turn, would have meant more people living near the barbershop.

“I think every business in this area in the district was planning their next five years off of our collective plans. And they were part of that collective,” said Lyric Scherer, shop manager at Floyd’s 99. “I was excited about that being here when we first opened. Everybody seems pretty disappointed about it. Like the locals.”

One of those locals is Tsang’s clients, Cameron Clark.

He was a season ticket holder last year because the ballpark is so close to his home in St. Pete.

He worries the end of the deal could mean the end of the Rays in Pinellas County.

“I just hope they keep the stadium and St. Pete,” Clark said. “I feel like it’s one of the not key attractions, but, you know, it’s one of the bigger things.”

But if you’ve ever been to Central Avenue on a weekend, there’s no shortage of activity.

“Everybody who is here wants to stay,” Scherer said. “So, with or without them, it’s still going to be a fun spot.”