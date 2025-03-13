MILWAUKEE — March marks Women’s History Month across the country. A group of women from Wisconsin are making an impact on others with their fundraising efforts.

The Women’s Beer and Spirits Collective is a group of women in the brewing industry in Wisconsin. It is made up of 14 women from all different breweries across Wisconsin.

What You Need To Know The Women’s Beer and Spirits Collective is a group of women in the brewing industry in Wisconsin



Beer has brought them together to create a fundraiser in the month of March that’s raising tens of thousands of dollars



The group has planned nearly 40 events in the 31 days of March to raise as much money as possible



In just the first 12 days of March, they hosted 16 events

Beer has brought them together to create a fundraiser in the month of March that’s raising tens of thousands of dollars.

“It’s incredible,” 3 Sheeps Brewing Company Sales Representative, Julianna Pierandozzi said. “And the biggest part to me, is not only the money we get to keep raising, but the support from the community, all the bars and restaurants that want to do stuff with us. As well as getting to add more women to the group each year.”

Pierandozzi is the co-founder of the Women’s Beer and Spirits Collective. She said the group has been growing year after year.

Brewing can be seen as a traditionally male-dominated field, but these women are making their mark by impacting the community.

“Selling beer is really fun. It’s a great job and we really love it,” she said. “But to be able to have our companies allow us to do this and back us 100 percent, to be able to make a difference in the community is something none of us though we would be able to make an impact just being sales reps.”

For the past four years, this group has teamed up to raise money for charities that benefit women. Last year, they raised $20,000.

They said this year they are hoping to surpass that and have expanded to over a handful of charities they will donate to.

Those include: Lotus Legal Fund, Wisconsin Women’s Network, 9to5, Pearls for Teen Girls, Girls on the Run, Sunshine Place and Reproductive Justin Action Milwaukee.

Surly Brewing Company Market Manager, Amanda Olson said it’s something she’s proud to be a part of.

“Even though that we are all from different breweries and are normally seen as competitors, we’re not like that, whatsoever,” Olson said. “It’s more like hanging out with m friends for an entire month, but we are also doing something great together.”

The group has planned nearly 40 events in the 31 days of March to raise as much money as possible. In just the first 12 days of March, they hosted 16 events.

They said it’s all worth it, knowing the money they raise will go to more than a handful of charities that benefit women

“I really love to help people,” Revolution Brewing Sales Manager, Maggie Skinner said. “I volunteer and do a lot of other things. This is on brand for me personally, and I know the other girls too. This is just who we are as a core.”

For a full list of events being hosted by the Women’s Beer and Spirits Collective this month, click here.