ORLANDO, Fla. — Big things are coming to downtown Orlando as the developers behind Westcourt Orlando recently shared a plan to break ground as soon as this fall.

This 900,000 square foot mixed-use project was announced last year, and will sit just steps away from the Kia center on Church Street. Bounded by West Church Street, Division Avenue, West Central Boulevard and South Hughey Avenue, the development will feature amenities like high-rise apartments, a hotel, office space, retail stores, a live events space and more.

With a ground breaking expected to happen this year, some nearby business owners say they can’t help but feel that a more prosperous future is just around the corner.

Jennifer Yon, who owns Jenny’s Eat, Drink, Socialize on Church street, said she is very excited because the development will be just down the block from her.

“Just looking forward to having more people hit Church Street, literally feet away from my door, so it’s just a thrill and excitement to be able to be in the middle and a part of everything that’s about to come,” she said.

Renderings show what the project is set to look like, with more than 270 residential units, 260 hotel rooms, a live events venue with a capacity of 3,500 and more than 1,100 parking spaces. While it will also be home to new restaurants, Yon believes the competition will actually be beneficial, and is taking steps to expand her space in anticipation.

“Having traffic that is gonna be organically here, that’s not looking for parking is what excites me more," she said. "Because we’ll have more residents, we’ll have more people that are actually coming to some of the other restaurants, which will only open doors for Jenny’s."

According to information from Machete Group, one of the developers behind the project, construction is expected to generate more than 5,200 jobs and $85 million dollars of economic output. Once completed, Westcourt is expected to create more than 3,400 jobs and $362 million annually.

“I am thinking that overall, the businesses coming in new opportunities will be for the residents that are here,” said Yon.

Developers hope Westcourt will be operational in early 2028. Until then, Yon said she’ll just keep working to make her business work.

“If we can hold on to more traffic coming in 2028, our business should be able to really see great things happening,” she said.

Officials with the city of Orlando said they believe project it will transform an empty lot into a vibrant urban core, one that will promote foot traffic, collaboration, and opportunity for the entire community.

Developers detailed the steps they are taking to make sure the Parramore neighborhood will still stand strong amidst the development.

“Together with the community and the city of Orlando, we aim to create a lasting positive impact that extends beyond our development’s physical footprint," Machete Group principal and founder David Carlock said. "We value the cultural richness of this community and it continues to drive our goal to foster a sense of belonging and inclusivity for all residents."