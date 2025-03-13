Big Ditch Brewing Company's new taproom and brewery, located in the Historic Post Office building at One East Avenue in Lockport, is now open to the public.

The taproom features seating for 250 and multiple bars across two levels, an outdoor covered patio and private event space. The venue also features a small brewery, which will create special limited edition beers exclusively available at the location.

"We’re thrilled to bring Big Ditch to the city of Lockport and Niagara County," said Matt Kahn, president and co-founder of Big Ditch. "This city has a rich history, a strong sense of community, and a growing demand for great beer and food. Discussions held early last year with local officials convinced us that the stars were aligned for Big Ditch to establish a venue in Lockport. As Big Ditch is named for the Erie Canal, the location and timing of the opening of the tap room and brewery coincides nicely with its Bicentennial anniversary."

In addition to Big Ditch's craft beers, including its flagship Hayburner IPA and several beers only available at the location, such as Hoodledasher New England IPA and The Escarpment Pilsner, the new location offers a full bar with wine and cocktails, as well as a full food menu, including flatbread pizzas, salads, burgers, sandwiches and more.

Big Ditch's Lockport Tap Room will be open Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., Friday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday, 12 p.m. to 11 p.m., and Sunday, 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. They will be closed on Tuesdays.