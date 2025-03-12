LOUISVILLE, Ky. — More opportunities are coming for young Louisvillians looking to get a head start on their careers. SummerWorks, the city's summer jobs program for residents age 16 through 21, is returning for 2025.

What You Need To Know Registration is now open for SummerWorks 2025



It is Louisville's summer jobs program for residents age 16 through 21



There are opportunities at employers such as GE Appliances, Humana and UPS, along with local nonprofits and city agencies



Applicants must be between 16 and 21 as of June 1 to be eligible

Registration is open now at www.summerworks.org.

“At its core, SummerWorks is about setting up our city’s young people for success,” said Mayor Craig Greenberg, D-Louisville. "Whether you’re interested in science and technology, education, construction and skilled trades, social services, business or something else, there’s something for everyone at SummerWorks.”

During a Wednesday news conference, Greenberg highlighted opportunities at prominent Louisville employers such as GE Appliances, Humana, Kentucky Kingdom, Kroger, Norton Healthcare and UPS. SummerWorks will also support around 200 sponsored positions at local nonprofit organizations and city agencies, in addition to private sector opportunities, Greenberg's office added.

“Junior Achievement is honored to partner with SummerWorks in preparing and connecting our young people to career opportunities and support,” said Jennifer Helgeson, JA of Kentuckiana president. “Having hosted SummerWorks youth for several years, JA understands the significant impact this program has, offering valuable job placements and educating students about the workforce. We're excited to continue scaling our partnership and to make a lasting impact on the future of our community's leaders.”

The mayor's office said applicants must be between 16 and 21 as of June 1 to register. Once they register online, they can create or upload a resumé, get soft skills training and apply for openings. The program has benefited 8,500 Louisvillians, the city said.

The Louisville Metro Council approves the program's core operating funds. Information is also available for those interested in getting involved as an employer or supporter.