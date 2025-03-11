MADISON, Wis. — This Women’s History Month, a southern Wisconsin cutlery shop is proving that when it comes to precision and skill, women are leading the way—breaking barriers with every blade.

At her Madison shop, Wisconsin Cutlery & Kitchen Supply, Michelle Dietz wasn’t messing around.

“In the knife sharpening industry, grit is really important,” Dietz explained. And grit is something she and her team have plenty of.

Dietz, along with her predominantly female staff—and one gentleman—ran a high-powered grind in 2023.

“My ladies and I, and one gentleman, also sharpening did over 36,000 sharpenings last year,” she said.

Their reputation for excellence has drawn customers from across the country. Dedicated clients like Dan Packard refused to settle for anything less.

“I drive 60 miles to have them done because they do it right every time,” he said.

“We have customers that come to us from Texas," said Dietz. "We have customers that come to us from Virginia. We've got lots of customers that come to us from Michigan.”

Business has been so sharp that Dietz recently co-opened Moleta Artisanal Sharpening in Brookfield with her business partner and skilled sharpener, Alena Joling. Together, they’re making waves in a trade traditionally dominated by men.

“It's great to see more and more women in the knife making and sharpening world as well,” Joling said. “It's not like we haven't been for ages. It's just not been as visible.”

That’s exactly why Dietz makes a point of selling cutting-edge knives from women-owned companies, and mentoring her peers along the way.

“We're building a community. I've built a community here,” Dietz said. “My favorite part of this job is that I've defined the culture that I want to work in. My favorite part of that job is watching us. It's not a linear, top-down thing, but watching us bolster one another up.”

Joling agreed. “Which is amazing,” she said. “And I hope we see more of that.”

Learn more about Wisconsin Cutlery & Kitchen Supply or Moleta Artisanal Sharpening here.