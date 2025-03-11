LONGWOOD, Fla. — As residents continue to pick up the pieces after Monday morning’s tornado in Seminole County, experts say it’s important to vet the contractors and people coming to help with rebuilding efforts.

What You Need To Know Contractors began surveying the neighborhoods that suffered damage from Monday’s tornado almost immediately



Experts with the Better Business Bureau say doing the research before hiring a contractor, and taking the time to make sure they are licensed and insured can make all the difference



They said the first step homeowners should take is calling their home insurance company and vet all the contractors, looking at reviews and past experience from other customers



It is recommended to get all the promises in writing showing exactly what both parties agreed to. If you are paying a deposit, do not pay it in cash, but if you do, make sure the amount paid is in writing before they leave your property

Following a natural disaster, people looking to repair their homes might want to rush to recover and fix their homes quickly.

However, experts with the Better Business Bureau say doing the research before hiring a contractor, and taking the time to make sure they are licensed and insured, can make all the difference.

Contractors began surveying the neighborhoods that suffered damage from Monday’s tornado almost immediately.

“People need to be very careful. Get a licensed contractor, do some price quoting. I know that you want things done immediately but get some good price quotes. A couple price quotes would be best,” Emergency Management Director for Seminole County Alan Harris said.

CEO of the Better Business Bureau of Central Florida Holly Salmons says following a natural disaster, there will be companies that come into town looking for work, and some try to pressure consumers to sign contracts and pay deposits.

“If you are considering someone to do like roofing repair or tree removal, things like that, water removal for your home, you can start with the Better Business Bureau. If you wonder what type of licensing, what type of certifications should this business have,” Salmons said.

She said the first step homeowners should take is calling their home insurance company.

“Reach out to your insurance, make sure that everything that you are doing is compliant with their standards and their process. This may also extend to which contractors or which repair providers you choose,” Salmons said.

Once you’ve checked with your insurance, Salmons said make sure that you have properly vetted everyone that you are considering.

“If you’re not allowed the time to do the proper research, you could really be putting yourself and your family’s safety at risk,” she said.

She also recommends looking at what kind of experience other consumers had with a business in the past, that could include looking at the reviews for the company.

Salmons said after natural disasters they see an increase in consumers’ complaints due to fraud by contractors.

“We definitely see an uptick down the road. It’ll be a few months before they start to roll in, but of consumers, you know, maybe signing contracts or paying deposit to companies or to businesses that turned out to not be licensed or they paid a deposit, and the person never came back,” she said.

She recommends making sure you get all the promises in writing, showing exactly what both parties agreed to. If you are paying a deposit, do not pay it in cash, but if you do, make sure the amount paid is in writing before they leave your property.

“You should do your homework. Your home is your most valuable asset, and you have to, you know, do the research and do your homework to make sure that you protect it as best you can,” Salmons said.

The Better Business Bureau has these resources online where homeowners can look up contractors who are insured and licensed.