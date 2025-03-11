MARSHALL, N.C. — Downtown Marshall was especially hard hit by Helene, but the destruction from the storm didn’t destroy the resilience of its people.

One small business owner even adapted his work to continue serving the community.

What You Need To Know A business owner with a shop damaged by Helene switched gears in the aftermath of the storm



Zuma coffee temporarily operated out of a donated coffee truck



Downtown Marshall had significant damage with the town losing some buildings after the storm



Zuma Coffee plans to reopen in its brick and mortar store in April

Spectrum News 1 interviewed Zuma Coffee owner Joel Friedman in February when he was operating his business from a donated coffee truck across the French Broad River.

“We get a lot of attention by people driving by and through the Facebook posts and such, but it’s mostly our regulars,” Friedman said.

The temporary set up came in the aftermath of Helene.

Debris and damage are still visible when you drive around the small town.

“Every morning I wake up in disbelief. I have to slowly ease back into it. It’s still unbelievable,” Friedman said.

On Sept. 27, 2024, his friend, Josh Copus, recorded the floodwaters covering Main Street across the street from the rental space that housed Zuma Coffee.

“The water, you know, came up about eight feet high in the building, but everything washed right out of the windows. Windows broke, all the equipment, all the tables and chairs, all the memories went right out with it,” Friedman said.

Friedman watched the water rise at his business from his apartment across the river.

“It was no difference between the road and the river. You couldn’t tell where one started and the other stopped,” Friedman said.

Once the water receded, he saw the damage firsthand.

“All the equipment was jumbled up. It seemed like it had been turned into a washing machine,” Friedman said.

His landlord is now making repairs to the building. Once the building is fixed, Friedman plans to return to the community spot to create more memories.

“When you see this town spirit and the resiliency and the heroes that popped up, you just want to be there for them,” Friedman said.

This local favorite dates back 23 years.

Elizabeth Ayers has frequented it for years.

“He started out 20-plus years ago and I still remember walking in. I’d get my biscuit, get my coffee, always say hey and talk to him. And I love that,” Ayers said.

Elizabeth and her daughter Charlotte are glad Zuma remained open with the coffee truck and see the importance of supporting the business.

“Grew up in Marshall. I went to school on the island so I was a river rat. This was my town,” Ayers said.

Friedman didn’t have insurance, but a GoFundMe and other sources have helped him bounce back.

“The truck helps a little bit, savings helps a little bit and not spending money,” Friedman said.

His community is helping him move forward.

“Even in this ravaged state, I still see the beauty of the river, the trees, the mountains. But all in all, it was the people that brought me here and keeps me here,” Friedman said.

Friedman announced in early March on Facebook that Zuma coffee is switching gears to focus on reopening the brick and mortar in April.

According to the Downtown Marshall Association, after Helene, 10 buildings in downtown don’t exist anymore and eight are structurally damaged.

The organization has hosted pop up events to help businesses.

They are also hoping to draw people downtown with a four-day event in early May.