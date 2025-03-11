More than 200 people are soon to be out of work in Western New York, according to WARN Notices from the New York state Department of Labor.
First, EEDU, LLC, an Amazon delivery partner, will lay off all 129 employees, as the company closes.
The closure is said to be for economic reasons.
Additionally, Brady Corporation Affiliate, Tri Cor Direct, is relocating its business.
This will impact all 112 employees that work in Western New York.
EEDU will be closed June 4 and Tri Cor Direct will close on July 31.